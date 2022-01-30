IGNOU to offer PG diploma in migration and diaspora from January 2022 session via ODL mode

The School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies, IGNOU, has launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Migration and Diaspora (PGDMIDI), which will be offered from January 2022 session.

The duration of the programme is one year and it will offer in open and distance learning (ODL) mode. The diploma course covers both theoretical and project works. The main objectives of the programme are to impart the skills by using social science knowledge and tools to understand/make sense of the current issues and concerns relating to the global movement of people, products and ideas and hence helping various stakeholders including those who are in policy to engage more meaningfully with the world unfolding before them.

Read | IGNOU launches BA courses in Urdu and Sanskrit for 2022 admission session

The course fee is Rs 6100 and the registration fee is Rs 200. The interested candidates can register for the programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any field of study from a recognised university are eligible to apply.

The programme is open for professionals working in foreign trade, UN organisations, embassies and external ministries, migrant and diaspora organizations etc. the programme helps in providing an informed understanding of migration processes, the role of diasporas in development, development-migration nexus, information for policies, planning and researches, various regulations related to international migration, best practices in migration and diaspora engagement, human rights issues of migrant communities etc.