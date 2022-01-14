scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read

IGNOU to offer online MA programme in journalism and mass communication

The two-year MA degree programme is being offered by the School of Journalism and New Media Studies, IGNOU.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
January 14, 2022 5:02:36 pm
ignou.ac.in, ignou admissions, ignou exam dates, ignou online courses, SWAYAM courses, education newsInterested candidates can get more details about the MAJMC programme at majmc.ignouonline.ac.in (Image by Pexels/ Representational)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched MA in Journalism and Mass Communication (MAJMC) programme, which will be offered in online mode from the January 2022 admission cycle.

Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU launched the online MAJMC programme and said that the university will launch MAJMC in regional languages such as Hindi and other languages.

Read |IGNOU launches master’s programme in environmental and occupational health

The two-year MA degree programme is being offered by the School of Journalism and New Media Studies, IGNOU. The aim of the Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication is to develop skilled human resources in media and communication with a holistic appreciation of media as a tool for change and development.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The programme will help the learner to build competencies and develop professional skills to avail employment opportunities in various media sectors. It will provide opportunities to those who are working in media organizations without appropriate formal training to upgrade their knowledge and competencies.

Also Read |IGNOU launches AICTE-approved online MBA programme

The learners should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline to be eligible to apply. They should have access to computers, the internet and basic knowledge of word processing (for creating word documents and communicating through the internet for sending and receiving emails, browsing sites etc.).

Interested candidates can get more details about the MAJMC programme at majmc.ignouonline.ac.in and enrol at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement