IGNOU to offer online MA programme in journalism and mass communication

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched MA in Journalism and Mass Communication (MAJMC) programme, which will be offered in online mode from the January 2022 admission cycle.

Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU launched the online MAJMC programme and said that the university will launch MAJMC in regional languages such as Hindi and other languages.

The two-year MA degree programme is being offered by the School of Journalism and New Media Studies, IGNOU. The aim of the Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication is to develop skilled human resources in media and communication with a holistic appreciation of media as a tool for change and development.

The programme will help the learner to build competencies and develop professional skills to avail employment opportunities in various media sectors. It will provide opportunities to those who are working in media organizations without appropriate formal training to upgrade their knowledge and competencies.

The learners should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline to be eligible to apply. They should have access to computers, the internet and basic knowledge of word processing (for creating word documents and communicating through the internet for sending and receiving emails, browsing sites etc.).

Interested candidates can get more details about the MAJMC programme at majmc.ignouonline.ac.in and enrol at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.