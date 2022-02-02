IGNOU launches MA English programme in online mode, check course details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the Master of Arts (English) through Online Mode (MEGOL) on January 31, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in — to register for the programme.

The programme will be of two years and will give the learners a sound understanding of English and American literatures and also other new areas in literature such as, Canadian, Australian and Indian English.

Anyone with a Bachelor’s Degree or a higher degree from a recognised university is eligible to apply for this programme.

In order to complete the MA programme, a learner may opt for course(s) from any module along with two compulsory courses which will have to be opted for in the first year. However, if for any reason a student is unable to complete the MA programme, she/he may exit with a PG Diploma in English after completing 32 credit worth of course.

The fee is INR 13,600/- for full programme, which is to be paid year wise — INR 6800/- per year. Registration fee of INR 200/- is payable along with the first year fee.

This programme has been launched in an online mode with the aim that more prospective applicants will be able to pursue Master Degree in the English language now, as this will give them the comfort of completing the courses in their own time.