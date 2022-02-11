IGNOU to conduct TEE December 2021 exams from March 4

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the Term-end examination (TEE) December 2021 exams from March 4 for all programmes. A detailed datesheet of the exams will soon be released on the official website – ignou.ac.in

The IGNOU TEE December 2021 was previously scheduled to be conducted from January 20, 2022 to February 23 but were postponed due to surge in Omicron cases countrywide.

Read | List of new UG and PG courses launched by IGNOU in January 2022

“It is notified that the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021 of the University will be conducted across the country and in overseas centres from March 04, 2022 onwards for all the programmes of the University,” the official notice reads.

Candidates are recommended to check the official website of IGNOU regularly for any further updates.