IGNOU to conduct entrance exam for B.Ed. Programme on May 8: Here’s how to register

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the dates for the start of admission for B.Ed. Programme for the batch commencing from January 2022 through entrance test. Candidates can register for the programme on the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

This entrance test will be held all over the country on May 8, 2022 (Sunday). Last date of online registration for is April 17, 2022.

Admission to this programme is merit based and a Nodal Regional Centre wise merit list will be prepared, a press release from IGNOU read.

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search the ‘alerts’ section and click on the link for B.Ed registration.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the registration link and login.

Step 4: Fill the required personal details, programme details, qualification details and correspondence details.

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee of Rs. 1000 and click on submit. Save/print your form for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for this programme, the candidate should have at least 50 per cent marks either in the bachelor’s degree and /or in the master’s degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/ Commerce/ Humanities. Bachelor’s in engineering or technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualifications equivalent is needed.

Candidates should also be trained in-service teachers in elementary education and they must have completed a NCTE recognised teacher education programme through face-to face mode.

Reservation and relaxation of five per cent marks in minimum eligibility will be provided to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PWD/EWS candidates as per the rules of the Central government. Kashmiri migrants and war widow candidates will be provided as per University rules.