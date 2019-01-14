IGNOU to conduct campus placement on January 16

The Campus Placement Cell (Cell), IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi-NCR, is organizing Campus Placement Drive on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 10 am onwards at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus. In this placement drive hiring will be done for the positions of Vendor Coordination and coupon selling personnel.

“Students who are graduate in select discipline or pursuing final year of graduation/Post Graduation are eligible to participate in the drive,” said Prof. B. B. Khanna, Director, Campus Placement Cell.

To appear for the examination, the students are required to carry two copies of their latest resume (having IGNOU enrolment number), ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs at the time of interview. Since openings are urgent, hence selected candidates will be required to join immediately.

The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. For further details, IGNOU website (ignou.ac.in) may be seen.