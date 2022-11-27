scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

IGNOU to conduct campus placement drive on November 29; check eligibility, selection process

IGNOU Placement Drive 2022: Interested candidates have to register at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in. The age limit for this vacancy is 18 to 35 years.

IGNOU Placement Drive 2022, IGNOU, IGNOU placement, campus placementIGNOU Placement Drive 2022: The placement drive is being conducted for the post of Academic Counsellor, which will be a permanent position. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

IGNOU Placement Drive 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today announced that its Campus Placement Cell (CPC) is organising a campus placement drive on November 29. Interested candidates have to register at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU’s placement drive will be conducted at Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi on November 29. The reporting time of this placement drive is 9.30 am till 10:30 am. Following that, the pre-placement talk will be conducted at 11 am.

Read |IGNOU launches master of arts in sustainability science course in online mode; check details

The placement drive is being conducted for the post of Academic Counsellor, which will be a permanent position.

To be eligible for this position, candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognised university, and work experience of up to two years. The age limit for this vacancy is 18 to 35 years. The selection process will have a group discussion round and an interview Interview – business and HR round. Applicants are required to carry two copies of their updated resume/CV and IGNOU ID card (two copies).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot

Upon your joining, selected candidates will go through an intensive training programme where they will be taught counselling skills, product knowledge, communication skills and will be given information about internal technical system. This training will consist of New Hire Classroom Training+Nest OJT phases, that candidates are supposed to clear. If candidates are unable to clear this training, the organisation may decide to either redeploy or take action according to the HR policy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 02:10:17 pm
Next Story

Eccentric art flourishes along outskirts of Buenos Aires

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close