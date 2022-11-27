IGNOU to conduct campus placement drive on November 29; check eligibility, selection process

IGNOU Placement Drive 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today announced that its Campus Placement Cell (CPC) is organising a campus placement drive on November 29. Interested candidates have to register at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU’s placement drive will be conducted at Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi on November 29. The reporting time of this placement drive is 9.30 am till 10:30 am. Following that, the pre-placement talk will be conducted at 11 am.

The placement drive is being conducted for the post of Academic Counsellor, which will be a permanent position.

To be eligible for this position, candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognised university, and work experience of up to two years. The age limit for this vacancy is 18 to 35 years. The selection process will have a group discussion round and an interview Interview – business and HR round. Applicants are required to carry two copies of their updated resume/CV and IGNOU ID card (two copies).

Upon your joining, selected candidates will go through an intensive training programme where they will be taught counselling skills, product knowledge, communication skills and will be given information about internal technical system. This training will consist of New Hire Classroom Training+Nest OJT phases, that candidates are supposed to clear. If candidates are unable to clear this training, the organisation may decide to either redeploy or take action according to the HR policy.