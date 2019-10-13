IGNOU to commence re-registration for January 2020 session, check schedule

IGNOU re-registration January 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the schedule for the January 2020 re-registration session. The online application process will begin tomorrow.

Advertising

The candidates can apply online through the website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in from Monday, October 14, 2019. The online application process will be closed on November 30, 2019.

“The Online and Offline re-registration for January, 2020 session would be commencing from 14th October, 2019 for all programmes. The last date of submission of re-registration forms for January, 2020 session shall be 30th November, 2019. The online RR Link can be accessed at; ignou.ac.in,” read the official notification.

The students enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration can only apply for the re-registration process. “Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration. You can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester. Please go through your programme details and the related rules carefully,” mentioned the official notification.

The candidates can apply throiugh the official website- ignou.ac.in on or before November 30, 2019.