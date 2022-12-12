scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

IGNOU Term End Practical Exam 2022: Schedule released; check details here

IGNOU Term End Practical Exams 2022: Candidates can check the schedule at the official website — ignou.ac.in. The term end practical exams will begin from January 14, 2023 and conclude on January 28, 2023.

IGNOU Term End Practical Exam 2022: The exam will be conducted in two shifts- morning and evening
IGNOU Term End Practical Exam 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) recently released the date sheet for practical exams for December TEE. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website — ignou.ac.in.

Also read |IGNOU December 2022 TEE: Assignment submission deadline extended to December 15

The term end practical exams will begin from January 14, 2023 and conclude on January 28, 2023. There will be no exams on January 16, 17, 23, 24 and 26. The exams will be conducted either in the morning shift i.e. from 10 am to 1 pm or afternoon shift i.e. from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU Term End Practical Exam 2022: How to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘date sheet for practical examination’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘practical exam date sheet’ link

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

The December term end exam began on December 2 and concluded on December 9. Candidates have time till December 15 to submit their assignments for both ODL and online programmes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 04:16:15 pm
close