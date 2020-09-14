IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card released: Steps to download

IGNOU TEE admit card 2020 released at ignou.ac.in (Representational image)

IGNOU term-end exams June 2020 admit card: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card or hall tickets for the June term-end exam (TEE) at its official website, ignou.ac.in. The term exam will be conducted between September 17 and October 16 in two shifts. This includes exams across different programmes including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate courses etc.

Like any other exams being held during the pandemic, in IGNOU term-end exams too, students will have to wear a mask mandatorily and carry their sanitisaters with them to exam halls. Students also need to maintain social distancing during the exams as well as outside the exam halls as a safety measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

IGNOU term end exams June 2020 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘hall ticket’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Log-in using credentials, admit card will appear

Lakhs of students study at the open university. In its 33rd convocation held recently, over 2.31 lakh students from throughout India received their degrees across 39 regional centres of the university. While the pandemic had delayed most of the admission processes across India, the process started on time for IGNOU after which several relaxations were offered to students due to the pandemic.

