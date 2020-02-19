IGNOU Term End Exam Result December 2019, grade card out: Steps to check marks online

IGNOU Term End Exam Result December 2019: Check at ignou.ac.in. (Representational image) IGNOU Term End Exam Result December 2019: Check at ignou.ac.in. (Representational image)

IGNOU Term End Exam Result December 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) declared the result for the term-end examinations conducted in December 2019 at its official website, ignou.ac.in. The result was much anticipated after the early result was declared in January. There were many speculations around the result date, however, as indianexpress.com reported earlier that the result will be declared today.

Along with the result, grade card or e-score card for several subjects including BCA, MCA, MP, MPB, BDP, BA, BCom, BSc, ASSO programmes have also been released. Many students are experiencing delay or website is not responding in several cases, this prima facia seems to be a case of heavy load. If faced with this situation, refresh or try after some time.

IGNOU Term End Examination result, grade card 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘declaration of term end examination result..’ under ‘alerts’ section marked in red

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the December 2019 examination result link to check marks

Also click on the subject for which you need grade card

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear, download

or

Simply click on the image above.

Meanwhile, IGNOU is also accepting applications for the admission to several courses for academic session 2020-21. The application deadline has been shifted several times. As per latest deadline, the admission window will be closed on February 28. Interested can apply at the official website. One can pursue multiple courses simultaneously at IGNOU.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd