IGNOU term-end exam December 2019 result tomorrow

IGNOU term-end exam December 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will declare the result for the annual term-end examination (TEE) conducted in December 2019 tomorrow – February 19 at its official website, ignou.ac.in, confirms a highly placed source at the varsity. The exams were held from December 1 to 31 and the result is awaited by thousands of candidates.

The university had declared the early results for these courses in January 2020. To get these results, students have to opt for the facility in advance. For a majority of students, results are still awaited. Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for 2020 admissions till February 28.

IGNOU term-end exam December 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link (to be activated tomorrow)

Step 3: Fill credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Recently, a 93-year-old grandfather has been conferred with a Master’s level degree from IGNOU. CI Sivasubramanian graduated in a Master’s degree in public administration. He commented that he was not able to pursue further education earlier due to family circumstances. He was formerly a clerk in the Ministry of Commerce.

