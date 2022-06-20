IGNOU TEE June 2022 assignment submission deadline extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submitting assignments for the IGNOU Term-End Exam (TEE) June 2022 session. Candidates can submit the IGNOU TEE assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports at the official website — ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to submit the IGNOU TEE assignments is June 30, 2022. Earlier, the last date to submit the TEE June 2022 assignment was June 15.

“With the approval of the competent authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard and soft copy), project reports, field work journals (Practicum), dissertation and internship reports, etc. Online as well as offline (Physical) for the Term-end-Examination (TEE), June 2022 has been further extended up to 30th June 2022,” reads the official notice.

The IGNOU term end examination is likely to commence on July 22 and conclude on September 5, 2022. The last date to apply online for the examination without a late fee is June 25 and with a late fee of Rs.1100 from June 26 to June 30.

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs.200 per subject for both theory and practical examinations that will be conducted by IGNOU. The exam fee can be paid through credit card, debit card, or net banking.