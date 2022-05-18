IGNOU TEE June 2022 assignment submission deadline extended: Check new schedule

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date to submit assignments for the term-end examination (TEE) June 2022 to May 31. Candidates can check the official notification on the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

date for submission of Assignments for TEE, June, 2022 till 31st May, 2022 pic.twitter.com/iBSFU5cOh6 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 18, 2022

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of Assignments (both in hard and soft copy) for the Term- end- Examination, June 2022 has been further extended up to 31st May, 2022,” the official notice from IGNOU read.

Earlier, on April 19 IGNOU had extended the last date for the submission of assignments, for IGNOU term-end exam (TEE) for December 2021 and June 2022. The assignment submission date for December 2021 TEE had been extended till April 30, 2022, and the assignment submission date for June 2022 TEE had been extended to May 15, 2022.

Now, the last date for submission of Assignments for TEE June 2022 has been extended till May 31, 2022.

Last month, the institute was in talks as India’s Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that the professors of the IGNOU are like Lord Hanuman, who was unaware of the powers he possessed, and asserted that their work needs to be celebrated. “Hanuman is known to have saved the society and being the voice of the adivasis. He did not realise the kind of powers he possessed and sometimes, he had to be told about his immense powers. You are Hanuman. You do not realise what you have done. Let us celebrate what you have done,” the minister said.