IGNOU TEE June 2022 application form deadline extended; check details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of online examination forms for June 2022 Term-end examination. The new last date for application form submission is June 30, 2022. Interested candidates can now visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

This year, the term-end examinations are scheduled to take place from July 22 to September 2, 2022. For this cycle, the deadline for application submission has been extended till 12 am of June 30, 2022.

The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of IGNOU. “The last date for online submission of examination form for Term end examination June 2022 commencing from 22nd July, 2022 till 05th September, 2022 has been extended,” the university tweeted.

Candidates will be able to submit after that too, but with a late fee. The candidates who miss the deadline of June 30 will be able to submit their application form from July 1 till 12 am of July 5. Candidates will be charged an extra fee of Rs 1100, plus Rs 200 per course if they apply within this period. The exam fee can be paid through credit card, debit card, or net banking.

This extension comes a little after IGNOU had previously extended the last date for submitting assignments for the IGNOU Term-End Exam (TEE) June 2022 session. The last date of submitting IGNOU TEE assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports was extended from June 15 to June 30, 2022.