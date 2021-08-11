IGNOU TEE June 2021 exams: Assignment, project submission dates extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday further extended the last date for submitting assignments, project reports, dissertation, field work journal, internship, etc. for term-end examinations (TEE). The students can submit online exam forms for TEE till August 31

Students can either submit assignments in soft copy or in hard copy. To submit assignments, students are required to log in at the official website with their enrollment numbers, programme names, and dates of birth.

The term end exams for June 2021 sessions are going on and will conclude on September 9. The exams are being conducted for the final year of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any. The examinations of PG diploma, diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes also began from August 3 onwards.

.Meanwhile, the varsity earlier extended the fresh admissions deadline for the July session. The last date to apply or re-register for the July session is now August 16, 2021. Candidates may apply for ODL programmes at the IGNOU online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Fresh applicants are required to create a new registration, submit all the details and choose the programme they want to pursue. All applicants are advised to read the instructions mentioned carefully before submitting the application form.