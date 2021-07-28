IGNOU June TEE 2021 admit card today: How to download

IGNOU June Term End Exam Admit Card: Students are advised to carry a print out of the admit card to the examination center for verification purpose. The exams will be held in two sessions— morning and evening sessions.

IGNOU TEE admit card: The Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will today release the hall tickets for the June Term End Exam for all graduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programs on its official website — ignou.ac.in. Students who have registered online can now download the admit card. The June Term End examination was earlier postponed and got scheduled for August 3.

IGNOU June Term End Exam 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: You will land at new page that will have a list of admit card links

Step 4: Choose your course

Step 5: Submit your control no, mobile number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will appear on the screen

Students are advised to carry a printout of the admit card to the examination center for verification purpose. They’re also advised to check all instructions stated on the admit card. The exams will be held in two sessions— morning and evening sessions. The morning session will be from 10 am to 1 pm and evening session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. The actual duration of the exam will be mentioned only in the question paper.

Earlier in July, IGNOU released official guidelines on how the term-end 2021 examination will be held with strict Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

According to the instructions released on the IGNOU website, Covid-19 health protocols and government guidelines will be followed at all exam centres to ensure safety of students.

The notification on the website said there can be last-minute changes of exam centres due to Covid-19 or any other emergency-related circumstances for which the University will take appropriate steps. Students affected are advised to stay in touch with their assigned regional centres. No requests for change in date and session of exam will be accepted by IGNOU.

The students who will not be able to appear in the TEE to be held in August 2021 can appear in the TEE to be held in December 2021. For this purpose, the validity period of registration of those students whose registration ended in June 2021 will be extended till December 2021.

The IGNOU regional centre in Nagpur will be conducting final year and final semester examinations at seven districts in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha district from August 3 onwards, an official said on Wednesday.

The regional director of IGNOU Nagpur Dr P Sivaswaroop said at least 2,381 students will be appearing for the examinations centres in Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nanded, Gadchiroli, Wardha and Buldhana districts of Vidarbha.