Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
IGNOU TEE December, June 2022: Re-evaluation link activated, steps to apply

IGNOU TEE December/June 2022: Re-evaluation of answer scripts begin. Students can apply on the official website-ignou.ac.in

IGNOU begins the re-evaluation proces for december and june 2022 TEE examAfter re-evaluation, the better of the two scores of original marks/grade and marks/grade after reevaluation will be considered. (Image Source: Unsplash/ Representative Image)
IGNOU TEE December/June 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) recently started the re-evaluation of answer book process for IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022 examination. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation or copy of answer scripts through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Read |IGNOU extends last date for fresh admission January 2023 cycle to February 10

As per the guidelines, “The request for re-evaluation by the student must be made within one month of declaration of his/her result. After re-evaluation, the better of the two scores of original marks/grade and marks/grade after reevaluation will be considered.”

IGNOU TEE December/June 2022: Steps to apply for re-evaluation

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Select the re-evaluation link given on home page under the news and announcements section

Step 3: Choose either TEE June 2022 or TEE December 2022 examination

Step 4: Login by filling in your enrolment number and programme code

Step 5: Select the course for re-evaluation and make the payment

Step 6: Download the payment receipt for future reference.

According to an official notice, re-evaluation is permissible in Term End Examination (TEE) only and not in the project/dissertation, practicals/lab courses, workshops, assignments and seminar etc.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 14:13 IST
