IGNOU term end exams December 2021 postponed till further notice

IGNOU TEE December 2021 exams: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the IGNOU Term-end examination (TEE) December 2021. Candidates will be intimated with the revised dates, 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination through the official website of the university- ignou.ac.in.

The decision was taken considering a surge in Omicron cases countrywide that has also led to weekend curfew in multiple states.

Candidates are recommended to check the official website of IGNOU regularly for any further updates. The IGNOU TEE December 2021 was previously scheduled to be conducted from January 20, 2022 to February 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the varsity, on January 4 issued a notice to extend the assignment submission date for the Term-end examination to January 15, 2022. Before the revision, the date for submission was December 15, 2022.