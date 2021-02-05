scorecardresearch
Friday, February 05, 2021
IGNOU TEE December 2020 exam from February 8

IGNOU TEE December 2020 Exam Date: Over 6 lakh (6,90,668) students have applied to appear in the exam that will be held from February 8 to March 13.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2021 12:43:21 pm
IGNOU 1200Check schedule of IGNOU December TEE exam. Representational image/ file

IGNOU December TEE 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the schedule of the December term-end (TEE) exam. According to IGNOU, the exam will be held from February 8 to March 13.

Over 6 lakh (6,90,668) students have registered to appear for the exam which will be held at 837 exam centres including 19 overseas centres for international students, and 104 centres for jail inmates.

The students without the possession of hall ticket can appear for the exam, as per the IGNOU release. “The exam centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre,” IGNOU release mentioned. The hall ticket is available to download at the website- ignou.ac.in.

The students are advised to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing in the exam centres, also to carry valid identity card issued by the university or government. The students are restricted from using mobile phones, any other electronic gadgets.

