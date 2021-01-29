IGNOU TEE December 2020 admit card: Steps to download hall ticket

IGNOU TEE December 2020 admit card: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the term-end exams (TEE) December 2020 at its official website, ignou.ac.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can follow these steps to get their IGNOU TEE December 2020 hall ticket –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on hall ticket link under ‘alerts’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

It is mandatory for candidates to bring the admit card to the exam hall for verification and authentication purposes.

Because of the pandemic and subsequent delays the December 2020 exams will now be held in February 2021. Candidates who have not registered so far can submit their exam forms till January 31, however, a late fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable. Their admit card might be uploaded later.

To submit exam form and download admit card one needs to have submitted the required number of assignments. “Efforts will be made to allot the exam centre of your choice. However, sittings available at each exam centres is limited hence it is advisable to fill the exam without waiting for the last date. In case the sitting at the exam centre of your choice has exhausted, you may please opt for the alternate exam centre from the list of centres available in the link,” as per official notice.

Meanwhile, the re-registration for January 2021 session has also been extended to January 31. Those who have cleared exams held for past semester or term-end exam need to register again for the next session. These candidates will get time till January 31 to submit their forms.