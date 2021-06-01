After students demands, IGNOU extends the submission deadline for term-end submissions

IGNOU extends the last date of submissions, internships, dissertations till June 21 and TEE up to June 15 due to the rising cases of COVID-19. File

After several complaints from students across the country over a fake WhatsApp message which created confusion in students about submission deadlines of assignments for term end examinations (TEE), the authorities at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have officially announced an extension in the deadline for project and assignment submissions to June 15. They were earlier supposed to be submitted by May 31.

The ruckus began when a fake WhatsApp message circulated a few days ago that claimed there has been an extension in the deadline for June 2021 TEE submissions to June 15, instead of May 31. Students alleged that one of the regional centers of IGNOU, RC Pune, also fell prey to the viral message and displayed the changed date on its website, which was deleted later.

For the last two days, IGNOU was inundated by calls and demands on social media by students asking for an extension in the deadline which had lapsed. From confusion to restrictions due to lockdown, inability to get study materials or stationery, closing down of study centres, and more, students gave several reasons for their inability to submit assignments. Some students even said that they themselves or close family members had been infected with COVID-19 leading to their inability to do submissions.

While two days ago, IGNOU had put up a notice stating that there is no extension in deadline, late Monday evening, it put out another announcement on its official Twitter handle informing students about an extension in submission deadline.

The notice read that due to the unabated effect of the COVID-19 second wave, some students were not able to submit their project reports and assignments within the due date, May 31. In order to facilitate the students, it has been approved to extend the last date of physical/online submission of assignments, project report, internships, fieldwork journal, dissertation for June 2021 term-end examinations up to June 15th.