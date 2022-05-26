IGNOU TEE 2022 exam date sheet released: How to download

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for IGNOU June TEE 2022. Candidates who are registered to appear for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam can check the detailed date sheet from the official website — ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June TEE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 22 and will conclude on September 5, 2022. The exams are divided into shifts – the first shift will begin from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 pm till 5 pm.

IGNOU Date Sheet 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Tentative date sheet for TEE June” tab given under the news and announcements section.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads “click here for details”.

Step 4: After clicking on the link, your exam date sheet will appear along with instructions.

Step 5: Download and save the IGNOU date sheet for future use.

As per the official notification, the portal for online submission of examination form for the June 2022 Term-end Examination (TEE) will be opened in due course, and candidates will be informed through the official IGNOU website.