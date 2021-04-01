IGNOU TEE 2021 assignment submission deadline extended

Candidates of all courses can submit their assignments on or before April 30. File

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of assignment submission for IGNOU TEE 2021. The date has been postponed to April 30, as per the official website notification of IGNOU. Candidates of all courses can submit their assignments on or before April 30.

The official notification of IGNOU states “The last date for submission of assignments for all programmes for the term-end examination, June 2021 is hereby extended to April 30. This issues with the approval of the competent authority.”

The last date for re-registering for the next academic year was on March 31. The re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two-three years duration. The candidates can register for the next year or semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester, according to IGNOU.

Currently, the window for January admission in distance learning (ODL mode) for UG and PG is open and will remain activated till April 15. The UG and PG exam is likely to begin in June and will be concluded by July.