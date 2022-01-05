scorecardresearch
IGNOU TEE 2021: Assignment submission date extended till January 15

This is for the third time that the University is extending the submission deadline. The original date was October 31, 2021, which was then extended to November 30, 2021

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 5, 2022 1:09:19 pm
IGNOU, IGNOU TEE 2021, Assignment deadline, IGNOU assignment deadlineCandidates can check the notice at ignou.ac.in. (Representative image)

IGNOU TEE 2021 assignment submission date extended: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the submission of assignments, project reports, dissertation, internship, field work, and journal (Practicum) for all programmes for the term-end examination 2021, till January 15, 2022. Candidates can check the notice at ignou.ac.in.

The December 2021 term-end examination is likely to be conducted between January 20, 2022 to February 23, 2022.

Read |UGC letter to central universities on courses based on students’ demand draws ire of teachers’ body

The last date before the recent extension was December 15, 2021. This is for the third time that the University is extending the submission deadline. The original date was October 31, 2021, which was then extended to November 30, 2021.

As per the notice, the decision of extension for the online/offline submission of soft copy through email and physical submission of assignments has been taken with the approval of the competent authority.

