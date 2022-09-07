scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

IGNOU invites entries for Student Innovation Award 2022: Here’s how to apply

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022: Interested students of IGNOU can submit their applications in the prescribed format which can found at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022, ignou.ac.in, IGNOU Innovators, how to apply for IGNOU Student Innovation Award, IGNOU Student Student Innovation Award cash prizes,The selected best three innovators will get Student Innovation Award 2022 with certificates, trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10000, Rs 7000 and Rs 5000 respectively.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications for ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. Interested students of IGNOU can submit their applications at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Read |‘Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?’ Ex IIT-Delhi director questions

The last date to submit applications for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’ is September 30. Like every year, awards will be presented to top three innovators on the foundation day of the university.

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022: How to apply

Step 1:  Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in — and download the application form Student Innovation Award-2022 under ‘announcement and notifications’ tab on the home page.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Step 2: Submit the filled-in proforma duly typed in MS Word along with the supporting documents through e-mail to ncide@ignou.ac.in.

Step 3: Candidates also have to enclose a 5-10 minutes video clip on the development and working of your innovation, along with relevant photographs pertaining to your innovation.

Also Read |IGNOU to train 10000 teachers on the NEP 2020

Any bonafide developed and implemented by registered students of IGNOU as an innovative product, process or services or as a solution to the problem/challenge being faced by individuals or society in any area, preferably from the given theme areas, is eligible to submit application for the ‘Student Innovation Award-2022’ in the prescribed format.

The selected best three innovators will get Student Innovation Award 2022 with certificates, trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10000, Rs 7000 and Rs 5000 respectively. Additionally, the selected potential innovators will get opportunity to interact with other innovators and learn from their experience.

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:50:19 am
Next Story

Madhya Pradesh: Notice to health staffer after video shows him getting leg massage from minor boy in hospital

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'
Reading the Pulse

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars
Political Pulse

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement