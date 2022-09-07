IGNOU invites entries for Student Innovation Award 2022: Here’s how to apply

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications for ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. Interested students of IGNOU can submit their applications at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

The last date to submit applications for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’ is September 30. Like every year, awards will be presented to top three innovators on the foundation day of the university.

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in — and download the application form Student Innovation Award-2022 under ‘announcement and notifications’ tab on the home page.

Step 2: Submit the filled-in proforma duly typed in MS Word along with the supporting documents through e-mail to ncide@ignou.ac.in.

Step 3: Candidates also have to enclose a 5-10 minutes video clip on the development and working of your innovation, along with relevant photographs pertaining to your innovation.

Also Read | IGNOU to train 10000 teachers on the NEP 2020

Any bonafide developed and implemented by registered students of IGNOU as an innovative product, process or services or as a solution to the problem/challenge being faced by individuals or society in any area, preferably from the given theme areas, is eligible to submit application for the ‘Student Innovation Award-2022’ in the prescribed format.

The selected best three innovators will get Student Innovation Award 2022 with certificates, trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10000, Rs 7000 and Rs 5000 respectively. Additionally, the selected potential innovators will get opportunity to interact with other innovators and learn from their experience.