IGNOU Student Innovation Award-2019: Entries invited, how to register

IGNOU Student Innovation Award-2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the Student Innovation Award-2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in, and can submit the form till October 15, 2019.

In the first edition, the Student Innovation Awards were awarded to the best three innovators in 2018 on the Foundation Day of the University. These awards are given every year to first three innovator students across the country.

The entries are invited from IGNOU students for the Student Innovation Award-2019. The interested students can submit their entries in the prescribed format to the Director, NCIDE, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068.

The regional centres and Study Centres of IGNOU can also identify such innovators and encourage them to send their application forms to the NCIDE for further screening and evaluation of the innovations. The selected best three entries will be awarded cash prizes, trophies and certificates.

The prescribed format and guidelines for submitting entries can be downloaded from IGNOU website ignou.ac.in or can be collected from the concerned regional centre of IGNOU.

The online application process will be closed on October 15, 2019.