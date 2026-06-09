IGNOU to start registration process for MSc in climate change

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will start a course in the Master of Science (MSc) Climate Change programme. The programme will be coordinated by Dr V Venkatramanan and Prof. Shachi Shah. IGNOU has invited students from different academic backgrounds, professionals, policy makers, and environmental enthusiasts to join this programme.
To take admission in this programme, candidates need to have a graduation degree in any discipline. The course is a two-year programme with 80 credits. It also offers flexibility for learners. Candidates who complete their first year might receive a Post Graduate Diploma in Climate Change (PGDCC).
The course also discusses critical topics such as agriculture, disaster risk reduction, biodiversity, waste management, circular economy, health, ecosystem restoration, environmental legislation, governance, climate change and water resources, energy systems, and climate assessment tools. It will also provide the students with the knowledge which are needed for real-world climate challenges to contribute to national and global sustainability goals.
Also, IGNOU has announced the start of admissions for its July 2026 academic session, inviting students across India to enrol in its wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes. Admissions for the July 2026 session are open from May 25, 2026, with the last date to apply set as July 15, 2026. Students can apply through IGNOU’s official portal at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU is providing opportunities for both Online Distance Learning and Online programmes.
The July admission form is available on the official portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in. Students can complete the process through the following steps:
Step 1: Visit ignou.ac.in and open the fresh admission link
Step 2: Read all instructions on the portal.
Step 3: Log in using the required credentials and fill in personal details and selected courses.
Step 4: Upload documents, if required, and make the fee payment.
Step 5: Review the form, submit it, and download the confirmation page and receipt.
The university offers over 200 programmes across 21 academic schools at the Certificate, Diploma, UG, PG, and PhD levels. Popular programmes on offer include BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA at the undergraduate level, and MA, MBA, MCom, MCA, and MSc at the postgraduate level — all available in both Online and Open Distance Learning (ODL) modes.