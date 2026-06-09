IGNOU to start registration process for MSc in climate change

The course is kept flexible for students. (Express photo/ Representative)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will start a course in the Master of Science (MSc) Climate Change programme. The programme will be coordinated by Dr V Venkatramanan and Prof. Shachi Shah. IGNOU has invited students from different academic backgrounds, professionals, policy makers, and environmental enthusiasts to join this programme.

To take admission in this programme, candidates need to have a graduation degree in any discipline. The course is a two-year programme with 80 credits. It also offers flexibility for learners. Candidates who complete their first year might receive a Post Graduate Diploma in Climate Change (PGDCC).

The course also discusses critical topics such as agriculture, disaster risk reduction, biodiversity, waste management, circular economy, health, ecosystem restoration, environmental legislation, governance, climate change and water resources, energy systems, and climate assessment tools. It will also provide the students with the knowledge which are needed for real-world climate challenges to contribute to national and global sustainability goals.