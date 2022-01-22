IGNOU begins admission process for online MBA programme: Check how to apply

IGNOU’s School of Management Studies (SOMS) has started the application process for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for January 2022 session. The last date for admission is January 31, 2022. Intersted and eligible candidates can register for admission at the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The programme has been approved by AICTE and designed by academicians and industry experts. The minimum duration of the programme is two years and maximum is four years. Eligibility criteria is Bachelor’s degree with 50 marks for general category and 45 per cent marks for reserved category, without any entrance test.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Login through username and password if you are an old user; or create a new account.

Step 3: Fill in all the needed detials.

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Save the filled form, check once again and click on submit.

Documents required for admission

— Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

— Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

— Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

— Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

— Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

— Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

— Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

Students will have to complete 28 courses spanning across four semesters and have 116 credits. This course will offer five different specialisations: Human Resource Management, Financial management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management.