IGNOU signs MoU with Skill ministry to link vocational education with higher education

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) (MoU) on January 18, 2022 to link vocational education and training with higher education.

The goal of the agreement is to create avenues for work opportunities for India’s youth and to strengthen the vocational and technical training framework.

@MSDESkillIndia partners with @OfficialIGNOU to integrate skill training & higher education for trainees across 32 NSTIs, over 3000 ITIs, 500 PMKKs & nearly 300 JSS. Candidates under this initiative will get a chance to join IGNOU’s 3-year degree prog. to attain higher education pic.twitter.com/7QCQCszzAy — Skill India (@MSDESkillIndia) January 18, 2022

The beneficiaries of the programme include trainees attached to the National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) , Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs) and Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS). It is aimed towards making higher education and thus better livelihood opportunities available to these students and ensuring an upward mobility for them.

As per an official statement, nearly 32 NSTIs, 3000 ITIs, 500 PMKKs and 300 JSS will be associated with the varsity as registration, examination, and work centres.

The progress of the programme will be monitored and reviewed by a project steering committee. The committee will include representatives from both – the varsity and the skill ministry. The memorandum has been signed for a period of ten years and is subject to renewal on mutual agreement.

(With PTI inputs)