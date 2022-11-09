IGNOU, ICCR and CHD to offer Basic Hindi Awareness programme for foreign nationals

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and Central Hindi Directorate (CHD) to offer a three-month long online Basic Hindi Awareness programme for foreign nationals.

The programme will begin from November 16 and till date ICCR has received 226 registrations from nine countries i.e. Thailand, China, Mauritius, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iran, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Romania for the programme from abroad.

Students who are willing to learn Hindi, will be able to register through their embassies or register through the ICCR website. All the students who have registered till now have registered via embassies.

The course is likely to be over by February 15. At the end of the course, students will receive a certificate. There could be 200-250 students in a class. They will be provided with audio-visual material, study material etc by IGNOU.

As of now there are 226 students in the first batch.

IGNOU vice chancellor, Professor Nageshwar Rao said that the University is committed to promote Hindi worldwide with the use of technology. The varsity has been using technological interventions, SWAYAM Prabha, as well as IGNOU’s in-house TV channel ‘Gyan Darshan’ to reach people around the world and in different vernacular languages.

Meanwhile, IGNOU also launched a Master’s programme in Arabic recently. The two-year long programme will be taught in Arabic and English.