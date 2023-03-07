scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
IGNOU signs MoU with AICTE for translating MBA courses in Hindi, regional languages

IGNOU's MBA courses will be translated into 12 Indian languages — Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu and Assamese.

IGNOU's MBA courses will be translated into 12 Indian languages. (Representative image. File)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today signed an MoU with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for translation of the varsity’s MBA courses into Hindi and other Indian languages. This step has been taken in line with IGNOU’s goal of providing higher education in regional languages.

According to the official notification, IGNOU’s MBA courses will be translated into 12 Indian languages Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu and Assamese.

A brief detail of AICTE intervention in technical books in different Indian languages and role of AICTE in MOU was presented by Amit Kumar Srivastava, Director, Faculty Development Cell, AICTE.

“AICTE will work with IGNOU to ensure that the defined management terms become part of the textbooks being produced for MBA education in various Indian languages. We believe this is a step towards inclusion and will open the doors for many students living in remote areas to pursue MBA in their mother tongue. It will also help students from non-English speaking backgrounds to pursue MBA programs and acquire the knowledge and skills required to succeed in the business world,” Prof. T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, said.

Srivastava also revealed that more than 1 lakh books have been downloaded from users across 47 countries of the world, since the launch of the e-Kumbh portal by the President of India on November 11, 2023.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 16:07 IST
