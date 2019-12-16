Amid protest, IGNOU shifts exam centres from Jamia Millia Islamia

IGNOU has shifted its exam centres from Jamia Millia Islamia IGNOU has shifted its exam centres from Jamia Millia Islamia

Due to the recent unrest in Jamia Millia Islamia over the new citizenship law, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) shifted its exam centres from the varsity to Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Education School, Greater Kailash-2. “All the students who were allotted to the Jamia examination centre may report at the timings mentioned in the date-sheet for their exam to 07191D (Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Education School, Gurudwara Nanaksar Complex, opposite M-41, Greater Kailash part-2, near Greater Kailash Metro Station, New Delhi- 110048,” read the official notification.

The term end (TEE) exam was started from December 2 and will continue till January 3, 2020.

The varsity has also advised students to download the revised hall ticket. The revised hall ticket is available online at the website- ignouhall.ignou.ac.in. The candidates can download the hall ticket with the enrolment number and the program.

IGNOU TEE admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Hall ticket for December Term end examination’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the 9 digit enrollment number and select the program and click on submit.

Step 4: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details on the admit card, download and keep them safe for future reference.

The students will have to bring their admit cards along with them to the exam hall. They will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card.

The university was at the centre of protests Sunday against the new citizenship law, as police lobbed teargas shells inside the campus, forced their way in, and alledly dragged students out of the library and the mosque, and assaulted them.

