Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

IGNOU releases term end exam result: Here’s how to check

Students who appeared for the June 2022 term end examination can now check their score at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

This year, the open university conducted term end exams for various programmes from July 20, 2022.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June 2022 term end examination and students who appeared for the exams can now check their score at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

This year, the open university conducted term end exams for various programmes from July 20, 2022.

IGNOU term end exam result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the term end exam result

Step 3: After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new window. Enter your enrolment number and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

“In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled,” an official statement from the IGNOU read.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has announced a training programme for over 10,000 teachers. This announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor of the university on the occasion of India’s Independence day. “IGNOU is committed to providing quality education at an affordable cost to millions of aspiring learners in diverse disciplines offered by the university,” said Nageshwar Rao, V-C of IGNOU.

He added that the university is working with the aim of achieving the national goals through the launch of new programmes/courses in regional languages as envisaged in the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) to realise the goal of a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:32:59 pm
Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

