IGNOU releases revised schedule for December TEE 2020 courses, download hall ticket now

The December term-end (TEE) exam will held from February 8 to March 13. Representational image/ file

IGNOU December TEE 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised schedule for these courses of the December term-end (TEE) exam 2020. These are Foundation Course in Science and Technology (FST01), Teaching of Primary School Mathematics (AMT01), Certificate in Teaching of English as a second language (CTE03), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE016), Chemistry (CHE09), and Life Sciences (LSE01).

The admit card is also available for download, the candidates can do so through the website- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU December TEE 2020: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Over 6 lakh (6,90,668) students have registered to appear for the term-end (TEE) exam scheduled to be held from February 8 to March 13. The exam will be held at 837 exam centres including 19 overseas centres for international students, and 104 centres for jail inmates.

The students without the possession of hall ticket can appear for the exam, as per the IGNOU release. “The exam centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre,” IGNOU release mentioned.

The students are advised to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing in the exam centres.