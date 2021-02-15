IGNOU re-registration process for January session extended further

IGNOU January admissions 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for the re-registration process for the January session. The candidates can now apply till February 28 through the website- ignou.samarth.edu.in which was scheduled to close on February 15.

The re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two-three years duration. The candidates can register for the next year or semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester, according to IGNOU.

Re-Registration for January 2021 Session extended up to 28th February 2021https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) February 15, 2021

IGNOU January admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Online admissions open for January 2020 session’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new web page

Step 4: Register yourself or login using your registered username and password.

Step 5: Fill the application form and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

For any queries, candidates can contact the student service centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514, as well as the student registration division at registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 Or any of the regional centres/study centres of the University.