IGNOU re-registration process for January session ends today

IGNOU January admissions 2021: The re-registration process for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) January session will be closed on February 28. The candidates can now apply at the website- ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two-three years duration. The candidates can register for the next year or semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester, according to IGNOU.

IGNOU January admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Online admissions open for January 2020 session’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new web page

Step 4: Register yourself or login using your registered username and password

Step 5: Fill the application form and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

For any queries, candidates can contact the student service centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514, as well as the student registration division at registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the regional centres/study centres of the university.