IGNOU re-registration for January 2022 session ends today

The re-registration process for the January 2022 session at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will culminate today. Candidates can apply to various undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes, offered by the varsity till today, January 31. Candidates can re-register on the official website at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

The last date of registration was postponed on January 16, through an official statement released by the varsity. Along with an announcement of the postponement of the IGNOU Term-end examination (TEE) December 2021

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi National Open University, School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies, IGNOU, has launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Migration and Diaspora (PGDMIDI), which will be offered from Jan 2022 session. Along with this, the varsity has launched other programs too.

The School of Humanities, IGNOU has launched one-year Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Sanskrit (BASKH) and Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Urdu (BAUDH) courses, which will be offered in open and distance learning (ODL) mode.

Additionally, the Indira Gandhi National Open University, School of Social Work has launched the Bachelor in social work online programme. The course is aimed at people who are interested in providing professional assistance to people in need.