IGNOU re-registration 2018 for July cycle begins at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU re-registration 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced re-registration for Bachelors and Masters degree programmes. The candidates can re-register on the website i.e. onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr. The last date for submission of online admission form is June 15. Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of the programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration. The students can re-register for the next year/semester of the programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester.

IGNOU Re-regisration 2018: how to re-register

Step 1: Go to the site onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr.

Step 2: then you will see the re-registeration tab on the right side of the screen, click on the tab

Step 3: Select your program and fill your details

Step 4: Go through the procedure shown on your computer screen and submit

Step 5: Download and save your form for the further use.

As per reports, IGNOU will launch diploma courses for the police officials as well as public in subjects like criminal justice, anti-human trafficking, cyber law and human rights. The varsity has joined hands with the police training college. This procedure is online. Interested candidates can register on ignou.ac.in and opt for police training college 40035P as their course centre.The last date for the online application is June 30, 2018. The courses will begin from July.

