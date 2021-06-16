IGNOU extends re-registration date for July 2021 session

Re-registration refers to the process of registering for the next year/ semester of a programme (File)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday extended the last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session. The re-registration can be done on the Samarth portal till June 30. Students may log in at ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register. Previously, the last date for re-registering was June 15.

Re-registration refers to the process of registering for the next year/ semester of a programme. It is thus only applicable to students enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate/ semester-based programmes for a duration of two or three years.

Students are allowed to re-register for the next year/ semester regardless of whether they have appeared for the final term-end examination and submitted assignments for the previous semester.

Students are advised to go through the details of the programme they are enrolled in and read the related rules carefully. The same can be found on the university’s official website- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has also re-extended the last date for the submission of exam forms, project reports/ dissertation/ fieldwork journal/ internship, assignments, etc. for the term-end examinations (TEE) June 15 till June 30. This extension has been given due to the surge in cases amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students are advised to visit the university’s website regularly for important updates and notifications.