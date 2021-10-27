scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
IGNOU re-extends application deadline for new UG, PG admissions July 2021

The candidates can now apply till October 31. Interested candidates can apply through the online admission portal for ODL programmes — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
October 27, 2021 10:54:11 am
The candidates can now apply till October 31.

​​The IGNOU has extended the last date of fresh ODL and online admission for the July 2021 session for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The candidates can now apply till October 31. The interested candidates can apply through the online admission portal for ODL programmes — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Read |All new courses to be offered by IGNOU from academic year 2021-22

Earlier, the university had extended the deadline till October 25. The application deadline has been extended multiple times this year.

The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness levels.

From the current session of 2021-22, the university has launched many interesting courses for students as well as professionals. From Jyotish to cultural studies and learning Urdu to Sanskrit sambhashan, the courses introduced this year touch the stones of diversity and creativity.

