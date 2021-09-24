IGNOU re-extends application deadline for fresh ODL, online programme admission July 2021

The IGNOU has extended the last date of fresh admission for the July 2021 session for ODL and online programmes. The candidates can now apply till September 30. The interested candidates can apply through the online admission portal for ODL programmes — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Earlier, the university had extended the deadline till September 23. The application deadline has been extended many times this year.

The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness levels.

The university offers more than 200 diplomas, certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, and appreciation/ awareness courses across various disciplines.

From the current session of 2021-22, the university has launched many interesting courses for students as well as professionals. From Jyotish to cultural studies and learning Urdu to Sanskrit sambhashan, the courses introduced this year touch the stones of diversity and creativity.