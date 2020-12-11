IGNOU promotes intermediate/ semester UG, PG students without exam

The students of UG and PG programmes, who do not want to be promoted can appear for term-end exam in February. Representational image/ file

IGNOU UG, PG intermediate/ semester exam 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has promoted the intermediate/ semester students of the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes of the June batch. The students of first year BA (general), BCom (general), BSc, BSW, BTS, BAVTM, BBA (retailing), 2nd Year BA, BCOM, BSC, BSW, BTS, BBA (retailing) of the July session, BCA 1st/ 2nd/ 3rd/ 4th/ 5th semester of the January session will be promoted.

While for the postgraduate (PG) programmes, the courses are- 1st year MCOM, MEG, MHD, MPS, MAH, MSO, MAPC, MEC, MPA, MAAN, MGPS, MARD, MSCDFSM, MSCCFT, MSW, MSWC, MAEDU, MADE, MAAE, MTTM, MAPY, MAVDS, MAWGS, MAGD, MATS, MAJMC, MBA, MBA (B& F), MSCMACS (1st and 3rd semester), MCA 1st/ 2nd/3rd/4th/5th semester. Meanwhile, the scheme will not be applicable to the following programmes- BED, BLIS, MLIS, BHM, MHA, BSC(N), BCOMAF, BCOMCAA, BCOMFCA, BBA (Services Management), MCOMMAFS, MCOMFT, MCOMBPCG.

For the MBA programme, the exemption from appearing in TEE of the intermediate semester is restricted to a maximum of five courses and four courses respectively for the term end exam.

The students of UG and PG programmes, who do not want to be promoted can appear for term-end exam in February, the varsity mentioned. In the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode, the students of intermediate year/semesters are admitted into the next year/ semesters through re-registration even without appearing for the exam, as per IGNOU.

