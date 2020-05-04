IGNOU postpones June term-end exams, check updates

The revised dates of the examinations will be announced 15 days in advance, VC Nageshwar Rao said The revised dates of the examinations will be announced 15 days in advance, VC Nageshwar Rao said

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has decided to postpone the June 2020 term end examinations, which was scheduled to be held from June 1. The revised dates of the examinations will be announced taking cognizance of the situations due to coronavirus lockdown. “The revised dates of the examinations will be announced 15 days in advance,” VC Nageshwar Rao said.

Further to provide sufficient time to learners, the dates of submission of assignments, exam form submission and re-admission have already been extended by the university upto May 31, 2020, VC informed.

The students can access guidelines and instructions for filling up the form through the link- exam.ignou.ac.in.

“Assuring the students who have to submit Project Reports as part of the evaluation process in some subjects, Prof Rao informed that Project submission process has also been made online for which guidelines will be issued by the University separately. In respect of the programmes requiring fieldwork and collection of primary data, exploration and analysis of secondary research data would be allowed in lieu of field work,” added VC Nageshwar Rao.

The VC will address students tomorrow at 10 am through Facebook Live Session on varsity’s official facebook page- @OfficialPageIGNOU.

The students can apply for the re-admission process till May 31, 2020.

