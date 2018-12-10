IGNOU postpones exams, check reschedule dates

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed various examinations that is scheduled to be conducted from December 5, 2018. The term-end examinations of various courses have been rescheduled and will now be conducted from December 23, 2018.

IGNOU exams 2018: Check re-schedule dates

IGNOU OPENMAT admit card 2018 to be released soon

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)will release the admit card of the ‘OPENMAT-XLIV’ entrance examinations any day next week. The candidates who will appear in the entrance examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on December 16 can download the admit card through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in, once released. The entrance examinations is conducted for various MBA courses offered by the institute.

The entrance test consists of questions on the following topics general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning.

Educational qualification

MBA: The candidates have to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks for General category and 45 per cent for reserved category. There is no age restrictions to apply for the course.

Specialization Post Graduate Diplomas: Any Graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks for General Category and 45 per cent for Reserved Category candidates. There is no age restrictions, and the candidates do not have to appear in the entrance examination.