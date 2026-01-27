IGNOU to host placement drive today

The drive is being organised by the University’s Campus Placement Cell to recruit candidates in multiple sectors (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava/ representative)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducting a placement drive on January 27, 2026. The IGNOU placement drive seeks to provide employment opportunities to IGNOU students, MBA marketing students, freshers and alumni. The drive is being organised by the University’s Campus Placement Cell to recruit candidates as Business Development Executive at Pracxis Communications, along with opportunities in the aviation sector and hospitality domains.

For the role of Business Development Executive at Pracxis Communications, candidates are expected to support client acquisition, lead generation and business outreach activities. The position is open to IGNOU students, MBA Marketing students, freshers and alumni who possess good communication skills, basic marketing knowledge and an aptitude for sales and client engagement. Selected candidates will be responsible for identifying business opportunities, coordinating with internal teams and contributing to the organisation’s growth initiatives.