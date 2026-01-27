IGNOU to host placement drive today

IGNOU has advised students to carry the documents, including updated resumes, IGNOU I-card, government ID, experience certificates, if any, two passport-size photographs and academic credentials, and to report on time for smooth conduct of the placement process.

The drive is being organised by the University’s Campus Placement Cell to recruit candidates in multiple sectorsThe drive is being organised by the University’s Campus Placement Cell to recruit candidates in multiple sectors (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava/ representative)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducting a placement drive on January 27, 2026. The IGNOU placement drive seeks to provide employment opportunities to IGNOU students, MBA marketing students, freshers and alumni. The drive is being organised by the University’s Campus Placement Cell to recruit candidates as Business Development Executive at Pracxis Communications, along with opportunities in the aviation sector and hospitality domains.

For the role of Business Development Executive at Pracxis Communications, candidates are expected to support client acquisition, lead generation and business outreach activities. The position is open to IGNOU students, MBA Marketing students, freshers and alumni who possess good communication skills, basic marketing knowledge and an aptitude for sales and client engagement. Selected candidates will be responsible for identifying business opportunities, coordinating with internal teams and contributing to the organisation’s growth initiatives.

The role involves drawing effective sales strategies based on market insights. It requires conducting thorough market research to identify opportunities and trends. The position focuses on client acquisition and retention while ensuring a strong understanding of the services or products offered. Clear and professional communication is essential for engaging with clients and stakeholders. The role also involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to achieve shared goals. Additionally, it includes negotiating terms, managing deal closures, and successfully closing sales.

The IGNOU placement drive will also offer opportunities in the aviation sector, targeting candidates interested in customer-facing and operational roles. Eligibility generally includes graduates and postgraduates with strong interpersonal skills, customer service orientation and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Roles may involve passenger handling, customer support and coordination functions, making it suitable for freshers and alumni seeking entry-level exposure in the aviation and travel industry.

In addition to marketing and aviation profiles, the drive will feature openings across other allied domains, aimed at candidates from diverse academic backgrounds. These roles are expected to focus on business support, client coordination and service delivery functions. Students and alumni with basic professional skills, adaptability and a willingness to learn will be considered, as the initiative aims to connect IGNOU learners with a broad range of employment opportunities across sectors.

 

