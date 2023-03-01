IGNOU PhD Entrance Test: Answer key released; how to check

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today released the answer key for the PhD entrance test conducted on January 8. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check the answer key at the official website— ignou.ac.in.

Also read | IGNOU launches PG diploma in environmental management and law

Students can raise objections to the answer key till 6 pm of March 4. The challenges/queries have to be sent at entrancetest@igou.ac.in. The answer key will not be available after the aforementioned time and date.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: View and check the answer key

Also read | IGNOU launches BA applied Sanskrit programme; check eligibility

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the admission and re-registration deadline for January 2023 session for both online and ODL mode students to March 10. Interested and eligible students can apply at the official website— ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The earlier deadline for the same was February 28.