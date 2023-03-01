scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test: Answer key released; how to check

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test: Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check the answer key at the official website— ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test Answer Key releasedThe answer key will be available till 6 pm of March 4 (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
IGNOU PhD Entrance Test: Answer key released; how to check
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today released the answer key for the PhD entrance test conducted on January 8. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check the answer key at the official website— ignou.ac.in.

Also read |IGNOU launches PG diploma in environmental management and law

Students can raise objections to the answer key till 6 pm of March 4. The challenges/queries have to be sent at entrancetest@igou.ac.in. The answer key will not be available after the aforementioned time and date.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: View and check the answer key

Also Read
IIT Kharagpur BS course
New Course by IITs: 4-year BS programme with 6 specialisations at IIT Kha...
AIR 2 Sneha Pareekh shares her story
JEE Main Toppers' Tips: 'Regular studies is the key to success,' says las...
cbse class 12th chemistry paper analysis
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam analysis: 'Most questions from NCERT, diff...
NMC proposes changes in NEET UG
NEET UG: Counselling, limited years of study, internship and more - NMC r...
Also read |IGNOU launches BA applied Sanskrit programme; check eligibility

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the admission and re-registration deadline for January 2023 session for both online and ODL mode students to March 10. Interested and eligible students can apply at the official website— ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The earlier deadline for the same was February 28.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 15:13 IST
Next Story

Gujarat Congress, AAP MLAs suspended for a day after walkout over ‘fake sub-inspector’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close