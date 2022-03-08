IGNOU PhD entrance exam provisional answer key released: How to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and question paper for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU PhD) 2021 entrance exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the official website – nta.ac.in.

Read | Check list of all new UG and PG courses introduced by IGNOU in February 2022

NTA conducted the PhD entrance exam on February 24 in 30 Cities across the country in the Computer Based Test (CBT)mode.

IGNOU PhD entrance exam provisional answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Login using application number and date of birth

Step 3: Click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses

Step 4: Download the answer key for future references

Candidates who want to raise challenge against any answer given in the answer key can do so between March 7 and March 9, till 9 pm. A processing fee of Rs 200 per question has to be paid for raising a challenge. The challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.