IGNOU PhD entrance exam provisional answer key released: How to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and question paper for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU PhD) 2021 entrance exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the official website – nta.ac.in.
NTA conducted the PhD entrance exam on February 24 in 30 Cities across the country in the Computer Based Test (CBT)mode.
IGNOU PhD entrance exam provisional answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Login using application number and date of birth
Step 3: Click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses
Step 4: Download the answer key for future references
Candidates who want to raise challenge against any answer given in the answer key can do so between March 7 and March 9, till 9 pm. A processing fee of Rs 200 per question has to be paid for raising a challenge. The challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.
