IGNOU PhD entrance exam: NTA releases information slips, admit cards expected soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released advanced information slips for candidates appearing in Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) PhD entrance examination. These advanced information slips can be downloaded from the official website of IGNOU — ignou.nta.nic.in.

NTA has, however, clarified that these advanced information slips are not equivalent to admit cards, and official admit cards for IGNOU’s PhD entrance exam will soon be released on the official website. “The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of entrance examination will be issued in due course,” NTA clarified.

These advanced information slips released by NTA mention the exam city location and other relevant information.

IGNOU PhD entrance exam: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘IGNOU Ph.D.- 2021-22 advance city intimation’

Step 3: A new page will open. Fill in your registered application number and date of birth, or application number and password.

Step 4: Submit and view the allotted exam centre city.

Step 5: Save the page for future reference.

NTA will conduct the PhD entrance exam for admission to various PhD courses on February 24, 2022 for the academic session 2021-22.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write at ignou@nta.ac.in