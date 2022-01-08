IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021: Registration deadline extended till January 14

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the entrance exam application deadline for PhD admissions at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2021 session. Students can apply online at ignou.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the application registration deadline was December 30, which has now been extended till January 14. The last date of successful transaction of fee in online mode is January 15 (11:50 pm).

How to apply for IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU-ignou.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU PhD registration on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

After registration, candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application form from January 16 to January 18, 2022. “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the correction period,” the statement added.